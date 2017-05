CHARLOTTE (WAVY) – Almost five seconds ahead of the field, Jimmie Johnson ran out of fuel with three laps remaining, and Austin Dillon took hold of a golden opportunity. The 27-year old grandson of Richard Childress crossed the finish line on fumes to win the Coca Cola 600, putting the prestigious no. 3 car back in Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It’s also the first career cup win for Dillon.