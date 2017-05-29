Prayer vigil held in honor of VSP Trooper Michael Walter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — United Communities Against Crime held a prayer vigil Monday evening in honor of slain Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter.

Trooper Walter, 45, was shot and killed during an operation in Richmond’s Mosby Court Friday evening.

Slain Virginia officer’s funeral set for next weekend

Walter lived in Powhatan County with his wife, Jamie, and three children, ages 14, 9 and 6.

Police said Walter was known throughout Powhatan County for more than just his police work, but also his commitment to bettering the lives of local youth.

Along with his wife, he founded and ran a nonprofit organization called the Powhatan Youth Wrestling and Community Development Corporation. Through this and the Blackhawk Gym, he worked to mentor disadvantaged youth while fostering their talents through physical fitness and sportsmanship. As a way to honor their beloved Coach Mike, his wrestlers will be competing at the annual Rumble in the Rodeo in Powhatan next weekend.

The “Unity In Our Community Prayer Vigil” took place in the same location where Trooper Walter lost his life — in 1900 block of Reed Street in Mosby Court.

Those in attendance heard from city council members and faith leaders who are pleading for an end to the violence in Mosby Court, known as one of Richmond’s most dangerous and violent neighborhoods.

Organizers said the event was all about having the community and law enforcement come together in a sign of unity.

The event was capped by releasing blue and black balloons into the hair in honor of Trooper Walter.