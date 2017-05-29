Portsmouth holds 133rd Memorial Day Parade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents lined the streets of Portsmouth Monday as the city held one of the nation’s longest running parades.

The 2017 parade featured 10 marching bands from local high schools and community bands.

Various veterans organizations, including the American Legion and Fleet Reserve Associations, also attended the parade.

A service was held following the parade to honor Portsmouth’s Vietnam Veterans who were killed in the line of duty.

The parade began at I.C. Norcom High School and ended on Crawford and Columbia Streets.

Stephanie Harris will have more coverage of the parade on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.