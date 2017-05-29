NATIONAL CHAMPS! Virginia Wesleyan wins DIII College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WAVY) – The Virginia Wesleyan softball team is headed back to Hampton Roads with a national championship trophy. After losing their College World Series-opener to defending national champion Texas-Tyler, the Marlins (54-3) managed to fend off elimination for three straight times, including twice more against Tyler.

On Monday afternoon, head coach Brandon Elliot’s team beat St. John Fisher 5-0 in game one, and 1-0 in game two of the national championship series, capping one of the greatest seasons in Division III history.

In game one, Hannah Hull played near-perfect in the circle, surrendering just one hit and striking out 13 in all seven innings of work. Virginia Beach’s Blake Henderson (Ocean Lakes High School) provided some punch in the second inning with a solo home run to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead. Hull received some insurance runs in the seventh, thanks to Cassity Howerin’s two-run home run out to center field that made it 4-0.

In game two, Howerin, the ODAC Player of the Year and All-American, provided the only run of the game with an RBI-single that brought home Madison Glaubke from second. Courtney Wright capped off a perfect season (18-0), giving up only three hits and no runs in five innings. Hull finished the Marlins’ championship run, striking out four batters over the final two innings.