Man shot in buttocks and groin in Newport News expected to survive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating after a someone shot a man in his groin and buttocks early Monday morning.

According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers responded to the 13200 block of Sojourner Ct. around 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area and found a 31-year-old man who had been shot.

Medics took the man to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.

