House fire on E. Washington Street in Suffolk leaves man seriously injured

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire on E. Washington Street in Suffolk left a man with serious injuries late Sunday night

According to a news release from Tim Kelley with the City of Suffolk, the fire happened around 11:18 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. Washington Street near S. 5th Street. When fire crews arrived in the area they found a two story home on fire with a man on the roof of the home.

Firefighters rescued the man from the roof and paramedics flew him to the via nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. It took crews around 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Crews shutdown East Washington Street between North 4th Street and North 6th Street to battle the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.