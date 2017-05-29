Former Virginia Republican Party Chairman Pat Mullins dies in Hanover Co. crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Pat Mullins died Sunday afternoon in a car accident in Hanover County, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a Facebook post, Mullins is survived by his four children and their spouses, six grandchildren, his brother, and multiple cousins, friends and other family.

Mullins was 79-years-old.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Mullins was traveling on Mountain Road, ran off the left shoulder of the roadway and collided with a tree.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

Investigators are still collecting information and consulting with the Medical Examiner to determine what caused the fatal crash.

The Republican Party of Virginia also issued a statement on Facebook:

“epublicans across Virginia are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden loss of our former Chairman, Pat Mullins. Pat steered our Party through some of its most difficult times, and his presence will be sorely missed,” RPV Chairman John Whitbeck said. “To spend time with Pat was to sit with a master storyteller, and savvy deal maker. There were few people he hadn’t met, and fewer still that he didn’t have a story about, which he was always more than happy to sit and tell. The only things he loved to talk about more than politics were his grandchildren, and his work with the therapeutic riding community.”

Mullins served as chairman of the Fairfax County Republican Committee from 1990 until 1996 and as the chairman of the Louisa County Republican Committee from 2008-2009 after moving there. In 2009 he was elected to the position of temporary chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, replacing Jeff Frederick. He was later elected as full-time Chairman and served the rest of Frederick’s term before being re-elected and serving in the position until retiring after the 2014 election.

Several prominent Virginia Republicans took to Twitter to express their grief:

So saddened to learn that former RPV Chair Pat Mullins has passed away. I will miss him, as will so many others of his fellow Virginians. — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) May 29, 2017

My prayers are with the family of @patmullins tonight as we learn of his passing. Virginia has lost a good man and a friend to many. — Bob Goodlatte (@RepGoodlatte) May 29, 2017

Just learned @patmullins has passed away. A wonderful man who lead the @VA_GOP with class and integrity. God bless the Mullins family. — John Whitbeck (@JohnWhitbeck) May 29, 2017