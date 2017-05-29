Flag retirement ceremony held in Fort Monroe on Memorial Day

FORT MONROE, Va. (WAVY) — This Memorial Day, a group gathered in Hampton to remember the fallen in a different way — by learning how to retire American flags.

It was organized by multiple Boy Scout troops and the National Park Service.

Retiring the flag is a very specific process. And today, boys scouts and veterans worked together to cut the flag and then burn it.

The boy scouts say that is their traditional way of retiring a flag once it’s become too worn or tattered to be displayed.

This was the second year of the flag retirement event in Fort Monroe. And this year, more than 300 flags were retired.

A crowd gathered at Monday’s service was given a chance to honor those who have served.

The ceremony began with a memorial to those who served and died in the line of duty. After the memorial, the boy scouts showed the crowd how to properly retire a flag.

It includes cutting the red and white stripes into strips, and leaving the blue field intact. Then, the pieces of the flag are placed in a fire.

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris spoke with one of the event’s organizers, who says he hopes the event gives people a better understanding of what the flag means to those who have served.

