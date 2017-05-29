Ceremonies on the Peninsula honor the fallen on Memorial Day

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Ceremonies on the Peninsula Monday honored and remembered fallen members of the armed services.

Military representatives from each branch of the armed services placed wreaths on the headstones of service members laid to rest at Hampton National Cemetery.

This was part of a Memorial Day Ceremony where community members gathered to honor the thousands of men and women who sacrificed their lives to defend our country.

An annual ceremony was held Monday at the Victory Arch in downtown Newport News.

The ceremony is held at the Victory Arch because many consider it sacred and hallowed ground — where World War I troops once marched through the streets.