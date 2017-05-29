Audience: Battle of Midway 75th Anniversary

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Memorial Day is a time of reflection and remembrance and our studio audience today was here to tell us about a very special 75th anniversary commemoration honoring the Battle of Midway, a critical moment in US and Naval History.

The Battle of Midway

75th Anniversary Commemoration

Monday, June 5th at 2 p.m.

Association of Naval Aviation Monument Park (on the corner of 25th Street and Atlantic) – Virginia Beach

Open to the Public

Visit History.Navy.mil for more information about the Battle of Midway and the rich history of the US Navy.