Racist flyers posted on poles, cars near nation’s capital

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Racist flyers were found on utility poles and car windows in a community near the nation’s capital, prompting a police investigation.

Local news media outlets report that the flyers with racist messages targeting African-Americans and immigrants were found in Alexandria, Virginia’s Del Ray neighborhood. Alexandria Police say they are investigating who’s behind the flyers, which included a web address of a white nationalist group.

Mayor Allison Silberberg tells WRC-TV that the city’s residents “denounce hate speech and hate crimes and discrimination in all forms.”

WTOP reports that community members countered the flyers with their own messages. One person wrote “Love lives here” in chalk on the sidewalk. Another person posted a sign that read: “Hi Neo-Nazis! You can’t change Del Ray.”

