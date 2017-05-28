Man wanted for March shooting that left 13-year-old injured

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for a shooting from March.

Investigators say that on March 30, police located a 13-year-old boy inside his room suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Goff Street. The boy was taken to the CHKD for treatment, and has since recovered.

The investigation revealed that 35-year-old Aydena Hodges was shooting a gun outside in the parking lot near the residence and a bullet entered the home and hit the boy.

Hodges is wanted for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in connection with a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in public within 1000 feet of a school.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.