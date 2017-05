NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Navy has accepted the future USS Washington from Huntington Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding on Friday.

Washington is the 14th submarine of the Virginia-class and the 7th to be delivered by HIII-NNS.

Washington will be the third U.S. Navy ship, and first submarine, to be commissioned with a name honoring the State of Washington.

Construction on Washington began in September 2011 and will be commissioned in Norfolk later this year.