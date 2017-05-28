Elderly man missing in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- The Newport New Police Department need your help locating Mr. Lee Vander Clark who went missing Saturday night around 10:00 p.m. Mr. Clark is believed to have Dementia.

Clark’s family reports the 74 year old man left his home to go to the store. He later called around 11:30 p.m. to let his family know that he was lost. He has not been seen or heard from since that time.

The family said he left his home in a white 2003 Buick, possibly a LeSabre. The license plate is XHA-4876.

Mr. Clark lives in the 900 Block of 13th Street.

Anyone who may locate Mr. Clark or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency number to Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.