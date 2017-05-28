Democrats wrap up debate schedule with attacks on Trump

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The two Democrats vying for governor in Virginia have finished up their debate schedule with little direct attacks on each other but plenty of jabs at Republican President Donald Trump.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former congressman Tom Perriello’s debate aired Sunday on WRC-TV in Northern Virginia, the fifth and final debate before the June 13 primary.

Both pitched themselves as the better candidate to lead the party in Virginia’s closely watched contest for governor, which many view as a potential referendum on Trump’s first year.

Northam, the party establishment’s favorite, pitched himself as the more electable candidate while insurgent candidate Perriello said he was running on the boldest platform “in a generation.”

They both agreed on many issues, like free community college and a higher minimum wage.