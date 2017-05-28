Coast Guard medevac man after falling off boat in Cape Lookout

FORT MACON, N.C. (WAVY) – The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man Sunday near Cape Lookout Bight, near Cape Lookout.

Coast Guard Cutter Heron received a report that a man had fallen off the back of a recreational boat, injured his head and ingested water. The man was on the beach of Lookout Bight with friends and a medevac was requested.

A response crew launched from Station Fort Macon, arrived on the scene, and transferred the man to the Beaufort Waterfront. From there he was transported to a local hospital in Morehead City.