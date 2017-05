PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews have responded to an accident after a car crash into a building in the 3400 block of High Street, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 5:50 p.m.

There is no information about injuries at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.

