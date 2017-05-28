Arrest made in Newport News robbery

Related Coverage Man robbed at gunpoint in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- Newport News Police have made an arrest in the May 8th robbery of man outside of Hoss’ Deli located in the Bayberry Shopping Center. The victim, a 22-year-old York County man was robbed as he was leaving the deli.

An ongoing investigation later identified Dwyane Dozier as the person on surveillance video using the victim’s credit cards. Police said Dozier was also positively identified by witnesses of the robbery.

Dozier was arrested on May 17, 2017 at his home and charged with Robbery, Petit Larceny, Credit Card Fraud x3 and Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Police are still seeking to identify the second individual involved in this crime. If you recognize him, please call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.



