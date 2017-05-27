Teacher accused of up-skirt photos of 7th graders

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested an Oregon middle school teacher accused of taking inappropriate photos of female students.

The Herald and News reports (http://bit.ly/2s0FGB2 ) Matthew Walker was charged with invasion of privacy. Investigators in Klamath Falls believe he used his cell phone to take photos of two seventh-graders from under their skirts.

The 28-year-old math teacher was released from jail Wednesday after posting bail. Police say he declined to make a statement to detectives. It’s unknown if he has a lawyer.

Klamath County School District Superintendent Greg Thede says Walker was placed on administrative leave.

