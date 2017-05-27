Police search for robber who held up Domino’s Pizza with knives

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza in the 100 block of North Hughes Boulevard Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. Police say the suspect went into the business armed with two large kitchen knives. The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall, weighs around 190 pounds wearing dark pants, dark jacket and had his face covered by a blue cloth and sunglasses.

The suspect ran out of the business towards Pritchard Street with an unknown amount of money. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 334-4321.

