Man suffers from life-threatening injuries after shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Greenfield Crescent early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received the emergency call just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital following treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.