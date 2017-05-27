House fire in Suffolk; firefighter taken to hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Ashley Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

According to city officials, the emergency call came in at 4:16 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 4:22 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the back of the home. The fire was in the back, on the first floor, and went to the second floor.

The fire was under control at 4:36 p.m.

No injuries were reported. A firefighter did receive treatment for heat exhaustion and was taken to a local hospital.

Two people are displaced due to damage to the home and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.