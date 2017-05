JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Indian Summer Lane, Saturday evening.

According to fire officials, the emergency call came in at 6:18 p.m. Units arrived to the scene and saw fire coming from the front and back of the home.

The fire was under control at 6:47 p.m.

Four people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.