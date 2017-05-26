Woman gets ticket in deadly crash; victim’s mom says it’s not enough

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth mother is questioning the charges in a motorcycle crash that killed her son earlier this month.

“I wake up every morning at 7:57,” said Robin Williams. “I’m looking at the clock and I’m thinking about my son.”

It’s vision Williams can’t get out of her head.

“I knew that it was him,” she said. “I saw the bike and I saw his sneaker.”

Robin’s son, 28-year-old Matthew Williams, was on his motorcycle when was hit by a car on High Street on May 4. He died a short time later.

“We should never have to bury a child, especially because the stop was run,” Williams said. “She could have stopped.”

Portsmouth police charged the driver who they say caused the crash with failing to yield at stop sign. That’s just a ticket.

“This woman ran the stop and now his life is over,” Williams said.

Matthew Williams was a local barber and a father of two young children. While his family believes the driver is getting off easy, experts say prosecutors would have to prove the driver intended to kill Williams.

“Unfortunately, someone lost their life, but that doesn’t mean she committed a crime,” said Virginia Beach attorney Tim Anderson. “You have to have specific intent to commit some sort of traffic crime such as this.”

“That’s crazy, because a stop sign is there for a reason and it’s on going traffic,” Williams said. “If you run the stop sign, you can intend to kill somebody or yourself.”

Police say the investigation into the crash continues and so does the heartbreak for Williams family.

“It really isn’t fair,” Williams said.

10 On Your Side reached out to the driver, who responded with no comment. She will be in court August 3.