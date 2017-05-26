Virginia Beach Public Utilities warns of phone scam targeting customers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A phone scam is targeting Virginia Beach Public Utilities customers.

Officials say scammers may falsely claim to be calling from Virginia Beach Public Utilities. The scammer’s caller ID is falsified, so it appears that the call originates from Public Utilities. The scammer tells the victim they owe fines that need to be paid immediately.

Public Utilities wants to remind customers to ask questions and verify what you hear over the phone by checking your account online, or hang up and call Public Utilities at 757-385-4631. If your account is overdue, Public Utilities will contact you multiple times in writing before disconnecting service. Public Utilities does not require does not require payment over the phone and will never demand immediate payment of cash, PayPal, any prepaid debit card or any gift card to avoid disconnection. Payment by phone is only available by calling Western Union at 1-800-573-1147.

If a scammer calls you, collect information from the caller — including their name and any phone numbers or other details before hanging up — and report it to Virginia Beach police at 757-385-5000.