Texas teacher gives student ‘Most Likely to Become a Terrorist’ award

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KPRC) — Thirteen-year-old Lizeth Villanueva was awarded “Most Likely to Become a Terrorist” by her junior high school teacher near Houston.

The teacher had told students the awards were meant to be funny, but Lizeth didn’t see it that way, and neither did her mom who said her daughter was very hurt.

“A terrorist is a really big thing, just like what happened two or three days ago with Ariana Grande at her concert — and they’re joking around with this, that’s not something to joke around with,” Lizeth told KPRC.

Her mother, Ena Hernandez, says she’ll never forget this.

The Channelview Independent School District, located several miles east of downtown Houston, said the awards were led by the teacher and district didn’t know.

They released a statement apologizing “for the insensitive and offensive fake mock awards.”

School district officials also said, “The teachers involved in this matter have been disciplined according to district policy and the incident is still under investigation.”