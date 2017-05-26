Navy: Jet fuel spill response transitioning from emergency to remediation

WATCH: Officials are expected to give an update on the response to a jet fuel spill at Naval Air Station Oceana. WAVY App users can tune in here.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Navy officials are expected to announce Friday that the response to a jet fuel spill at Naval Air Station Oceana is transitioning from the emergency phase to remediation.

The Navy says the response is moving into the monitoring and assessment phase. This update comes as response to the spill has continued into a second week.

Officials say 94,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled after a fuel switch was in the incorrect position during the transfer of fuel into a storage tank. The fuel routed to a smaller tank and overflowed as a result.

The overflow was not discovered until the next morning, officials said in an update last week.

Experts at the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences told 10 On Your Side Thursday that fuel absorbed into the marsh could cause a problem for wildlife.

“The problem is, if that kills below ground parts of the plant, then the impacts for the system will persist for years,” said Dr. Carl Hershner.

Wildlife experts have released three animals that were affected in the spill.

Rain earlier in the week slowed down the cleanup of the spill, as crews started the process of excavating soil in a ditch along London Bridge Road.

The conditions made it difficult for crews to remove contaminated soil.

In addition to the transition, the NAVY says the Unified Command Center — which was made up of numerous agencies — will be dissolved.

The Navy says the Unified Command Center is planning on addressing members of the media Friday at 10 a.m.

