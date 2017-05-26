Mother, stepfather charged with child abuse, neglect in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The mother and stepfather of a child who is in the hospital in critical condition are facing charges, according Norfolk police.

Police spokesman Daniel Hudson says officers were called to Lexington Street around 7:45 a.m. Thursday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old girl.

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, and Hudson says she is currently listed as critical.

Destiny Martin, 26, and Robert Griffis, 25, are both charged with felony child abuse, felony child neglect and malicious wounding.

Husdon says they are both being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.