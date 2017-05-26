State trooper shot in Richmond, hospitalized with serious injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper was critically injured after being shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court Friday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Redd Street.

Police sources tell WAVY affiliate WRIC the trooper was participating in an operation with officers from the Richmond Police Department.

The trooper was rushed to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. It is unclear if those injuries are considered life-threatening.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.