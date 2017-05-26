HRT plans to raise fares on buses, ferries, light rail

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit leaders say they plan to raise fares by a quarter.

Starting in October, buses, ferries and the Tide will charge $2.00 per trip, up from the current $1.75. The money will help pay for a decline in ridership and to stop a budget loss.

As 10 on your side reported, HRT went $5 million dollars over budget last term and passed along that deficit to the local cities. Norfolk wound up shelling out the most at $2 million dollars which enraged city council members.

