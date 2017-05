HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A male was seriously injured in a Hampton shooting Friday evening.

Police responded to the 400 block of Hollywood Avenue at 7:20 p.m.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers on scene of shooting, 400-blk Hollywood Ave. 1 male transported w/life-threatening injuries. Called in at 7:20. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) May 26, 2017

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this breaking story.