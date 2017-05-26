Crews investigating potential hazmat incident at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials say crews are investigating a potential hazardous materials incident at home in the East Suffolk Gardens neighborhood.

Police responded to the area around Truman Roads for something unrelated just before 9:30 a.m.

Officials say Suffolk Fire & Rescue was called just after 10 a.m. for the potential hazardous material situation.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that four neighboring homes should be evacuated out of caution.

Officials say three roads around the scene have been closed.

Custis Road at Wilson Court

Roosevelt Drive at Truman Road

Lake Kennedy Drive at Roosevelt Drive

