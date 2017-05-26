Future USS Gerald Ford returns from acceptance trials

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completed its second set of sea trials — known as acceptance trials — on Friday.

Acceptance trials are conducted by the U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey. The trials are aimed at demonstrating to the board that the ship is built in accordance with its contract and tests the ability of the ship’s crew to conduct operations at sea.

“Congratulations to our Navy and industry team for all the great work that has led us to this exciting milestone,” said Rear Adm. Brian Antonio, program executive officer for aircraft carriers. “As a result of much dedication and hard work, delivery of CVN 78 is close at hand, and we are looking forward to commissioning the ship into the fleet this summer.”

Before the ship gets underway, the Board of Inspection and Survey conducted a rigorous set of pier side trials, including over 200 in-port demonstrations and inspections. The three-day at-sea part of acceptance trials also includes more than 500 demonstrations and inspections of the ship’s hull and its mechanical and electrical systems.

The Navy’s Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair is responsible for ensuring that the ship is ready for acceptance trials and presenting the ship to the board. The ship’s crew operates the ship and conducts tests and demonstrations. The Board of Inspection and Survey oversees and witnesses the execution of the acceptance trials.

Sailors aboard the Ford completed the first sea trials in April, testing the ship’s state-of-the-art systems.

Construction of the Ford began in 2008 and was initially slated for completion in September of 2015, but ran into delays.

The ship ended up costing a little over $2 billion more than it was supposed to cost.