Elementary student grazed by BB gun on Newport News school bus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Saunders Elementary School student was grazed by a BB gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools says.

Michelle Price with Newport News schools says a student took the BB gun out of his backpack and passed it around with three other students.

One of the students discharged a pellet, which grazed another student’s leg. Price says the student was not injured.

The BB gun was reported to the bus driver. Price says “out of an abundance of caution,” the Newport News Police Department was notified and officers met the bus at its next stop. The officers didn’t find the BB gun.

School administrators later watched video taken from the school bus camera and were able to identify all of the students involved. Price says disciplinary action has been taken.