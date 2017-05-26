Coast Guard urges boating safety this holiday weekend

Related Coverage Coast Guard releases boating safety app

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This holiday weekend, there will be plenty of people on the water. As the weather warms up, the Coast Guard is preparing for another busy season.

Coast Guard officials tell 10 On Your Side it is important not to overlook the little things. The Coast Guard Auxiliary will even meet you at your boat and do a safety check.

“We’re looking for life jackets, sound producing signals, flares, fire extinguishers, and making sure navigational lights are working properly,” said Derek Delange, Machinery Technician Second Class.

Make sure you have a Coast Guard approved life jacket for every person on board. And remember yours is not the only boat on the water. Delange added that boaters must be conscious and courteous of other boats, container ships and Navy ships.

If you are interested in a courtesy vessel safety check at your boat, click here to submit your request. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary also has an online virtual vessel safety check to use if you’d prefer to do a self-inspection.