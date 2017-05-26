Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters from yacht on fire near Fisherman’s Island

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Coast Guard crews rescued two boaters from a yacht on fire Friday near Fisherman’s Island.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads watchstanders were notified by the boaters through radio that the 50-foot yacht Delgatie was on fire and the boaters needed help.

The Coast Guard requested an MH-60 Jayhawk crew divert to the scene. Two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews from Station Little Creek and Station Cape Charles also responded, along with a Virginia Beach Fire Department fire boat crew and a York County Fire Department boat crew.

The MH-60 crew hoisted the two people from the yacht. They were taken to Coast Guard Base Portsmouth to be evaluated for injuries. The Virginia Beach fire boat crew and Coast Guard crews remained on the scene to extinguish the fire.

“Our relationships with other response agencies allowed us to successfully work together to assist the boaters and bring them to safety,” said Petty Officer First Class Brian R. Richardson of Sector Hampton Roads. “The boaters did everything right; they used their radio, and it led to their rescue.”

The yacht is currently anchored and owners are working to salvage it.