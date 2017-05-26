Beach police: Man steals running car from 7-Eleven parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for the man who stole a car that was left running in a 7-Eleven parking lot Thursday.

Around 12:28 p.m., the suspect entered the store at 300 S. Rosemont Road. When he left the business, police say he walked out to an unlocked and running vehicle in the parking lot, jumped in and took off. The victim ran outside after seeing her vehicle leaving.

The stolen vehicle is a blue 2004 Hyundai Elantra with Virginia tag VPW-4547.

Police described the suspect as a black male between 18 and 25-years-old. He was last seen wearing a burgundy polo shirt, tan shorts and black tennis shoes.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.