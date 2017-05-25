Woman charged in armed robbery at Accomack County church

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 52-year-old woman is facing charges for an armed robbery at an Accomack County church.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report Wednesday afternoon of an armed robbery at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Onley.

Deputies determined that a woman entered the church and stole money from someone, before leaving on foot.

The sheriff’s office says Bertisha Rose Johnson is in Accomack County Jail on charges of robbery, abduction, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Johnson is being held without bond.

Police from Onley and Onancock as well as Virginia State Police assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.