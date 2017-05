CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle fire is slowing down traffic on I-64 East near the Battlefield exit in Chesapeake.

Images and video from WAVY viewers show a pickup truck carrying a trailer on fire on the right shoulder.

VDOT says the left lane on the outside set of lanes is currently blocked. The right lane and right shoulder of the inside set of lanes are also blocked.

LIVE TRAFFIC CAMERAS