Unforgettable Chesapeake Bay Luxury Resort

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Tides Inn is a full-service boutique resort offering comfortable accommodations, fresh Tides-to-Table cuisine and unforgettable memories. This intimate resort boasts nearly a half of mile of waterfront and offers an endless number of activities for guests to enjoy.

Chris Reckling took a Zip Trip tour of the Tides Inn and so should you!

The Tides Inn

Irvington, VA

(855) 998-6323

Reservations@tidesinn.com

TidesInn.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Tides Inn.