Unforgettable Chesapeake Bay Luxury Resort

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Tides Inn is a full-service boutique resort offering comfortable accommodations, fresh Tides-to-Table cuisine and unforgettable memories. This intimate resort boasts nearly a half of mile of waterfront and offers an endless number of activities for guests to enjoy.
Chris Reckling took a Zip Trip tour of the Tides Inn and so should you!
The Tides Inn
Irvington, VA
(855) 998-6323
Reservations@tidesinn.com
TidesInn.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Tides Inn.