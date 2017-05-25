Thieves steal cross, statue of Jesus from Norfolk church

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thieves stole a copper cross and a statue of Jesus from Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Someone unbolted the cross from a Noah’s Ark playground at St. Michael the Archangel’s Park. It happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in Ocean View.

Father Dan Beeman with Holy Trinity Catholic Church says staff members saw two men running away from the church with the cross. The men left the scene in a red Honda Odyssey van.

Parishioners who have learned about the thefts are upset.

“It’s very sad someone would be doing that, especially something so sacred to our church,” said Lilian Macias, a parishoner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. “It’s heartbreaking to know that people are willing to take something like this.”

Father Beeman says the cross belonged to the original convent at the church, which was torn down. The statue of Jesus costs around $2,000 and is about 100-years-old.

What’s even more frustrating for Macias is that the park is dedicated to fallen service members.

“Personally, me being Catholic and in the service, I depend a lot on my religion to kind of hold me and be my backbone and for someone to do something where we depend on the church and the support and prayers and members, whether it’s religious or not, it means a lot to have someone just take it from us,” Macias said.

Father Beeman says the statue of Jesus was found Thursday with an arm missing. Jesus had been removed from the cross and was sold, along with other items to Gutterman Iron and Metal Corporation in Norfolk. Gutterman called police and an investigator picked up the statue and returned it to the church.

Norfolk police say no charges have been filed at this time.

In a statement issued to 10 On Your Side, Father Beeman asked for prayers for the thieves.

We hope that bringing them to justice and prosecuting them will allow them a chance to change their way of life and realize a new path.”

