Suspects wanted in alleged robbery, abduction case in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating after a 51-year-old Poquoson man claimed he was abducted and robbed by two suspects last week.

Police say the alleged incident happened between 9 p.m. on May 18 and 4 p.m. on May 19.

The man walked into police headquarters Tuesday afternoon to report the incident.

He reported that he picked up a woman in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue on May 18 for the purposes of prostitution.

Police say the woman took him to a house in the 1800 block of 25th Street. Once there, two black males entered the home, assaulted the man and took his cash and credit cards.

The suspects reportedly forced him at gunpoint to drive around to area ATMs and withdraw cash the night of May 18.

Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 19, police say the man was then forced to use his credit cards at local convenient stores until the cards were declined.

The suspects reportedly threatened to harm the man’s family if he contacted police.

Police say there were no major injuries in the incident.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything.