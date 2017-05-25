Student brings kitchen knife to Lindsay Middle School in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A student brought a kitchen knife to Lindsay Middle School in Hampton Wednesday.

School officials say students reported to administration that another student had the knife in a book bag near a locker. The knife was quickly found and the school resource officer was involved in the investigation.

No one was hurt and no one was threatened.

The student will be disciplined, according to school officials.

Parents were notified of the incident with the following message from the school principal:

Dear Lindsay Middle School parents and guardians: The safety of our students and staff is of high priority. I want to share with you that yesterday students reported to us that another student had a kitchen knife in a bookbag in a locker. We quickly located the knife and involved our School Resource Officer in the investigation. Please know that no one was threatened; no one was injured. The students have received consequences according to our Student’s Rights and Responsibilities Handbook. Finally, I commend the students who shared the crucial information with our staff members to maintain a safe and orderly environment. Thank you for your support of Lindsay Middle School! Dr. Thomas, Principal of Lindsay Middle School