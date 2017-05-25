Storms moving through Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Following a pattern of a rainy week in Hampton Roads, storms are moving through the region again Thursday.

The National Weather Service says a line of strong thunderstorms will affect Chesapeake, Norfolk, Poquoson, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour and pea size hail are possible with these storms.

WAVY viewers in Newport News, Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Bertie County, North Carolina all reported seeing hail.

One WAVY viewer shared video of what appeared to be a downed power line on Hill Gail Road in Virginia Beach. The video shows a fire truck and a police vehicle on scene.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is currently operating on level four wind restrictions as winds are in excess of 60 miles per hour in the area.

Dominion Energy says there are over 2,000 people without power in the Hampton Roads area.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates to your forecast. Download the WAVY Weather App to keep up with Super Doppler 10 weather alerts, live interactive radar and more.