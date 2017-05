PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for coastal elegance with a casual feel, then you may want to check out a stay at Sanderling Resort and Spa in Duck, North Carolina.

The Hampton Roads Show made a special visit during the Zip Trips special to this amazing OBX resort and spa.

Sanderling Resort and Spa

Duck, North Carolina

(844) 207-9191

Sanderling-Resort.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sanderling Resort and Spa.