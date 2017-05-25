NOAA to issue 2017 hurricane season outlook today

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says it is issuing its outlook for the 2017 hurricane season Thursday.

NOAA’s 2017 outlook comes one week before the season begins.

A handful of tropical systems impacted the Hampton Roads region last year, including Hurricane Matthew.

Areas around the region are continuing to recover from Matthew as the 2017 season approaches.

The October storm caused millions of dollars in damages in some areas across southeastern Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper recently said he is pushing for more aid after 99 percent of $929 million requested by the state was denied by the federal government.

Matthew has been retired as an Atlantic tropical storm name.

Matthew hit the region about a month after Tropical Storm Hermine caused widespread flooding and power outages in the region.

North Carolina was again hammered by flood waters before Matthew when the remnants of Tropical Storm Julia swept across the state in late-September.

A state of emergency was declared for 11 counties — including Bertie and Chowan — as a result of the storm’s impact.

The U.S. Navy recently prepared for the upcoming hurricane season with two simulated storm events.

The 2017 Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.