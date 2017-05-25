PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Currituck’s Outer Banks is a nature lovers paradise! If you like beautiful beaches, bird watching, sunsets over the sound and so much more than you will love what Currituck Outer Banks has to offer.

Chris Reckling took a tour of historic Corolla Park and the Whalehead to see how visitors can enjoy this magical place on the OBX.

Upcoming Events

Memorial Day Beach Blast

Sunday, May 28th

Noon to 5 p.m.

Historic Corolla Park

Under The Oaks Art Festival

June 20 & 21

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Historic Corolla Park

Visit Currituck Outer Banks – Corolla, Carova & The Mainland

VisitCurrituck.com

(252) 435-2947

