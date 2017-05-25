Mayor: Clerk of Chesapeake Circuit Court passes away

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The longtime clerk of the Chesapeake Circuit Court passed away.

Mayor Alan Krasnoff says Faye Mitchell died Wednesday morning.

In a statement on Facebook, Krasnoff said Mitchell was “a trailblazer, mentor and visionary who meshed compassion with public service.”

Kransoff’s statement further read:

Faye’s character and integrity helped build and keep our city strong, but Faye’s family and faith are what defined her heart and gave her strength. My prayers go out for Faye and those she loved, and those who loved her.

Mitchell was slated to resign from her position as clerk on June 1.

Krasnoff announced in March that he decided to run for clerk.