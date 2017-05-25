British official says police will stop sharing with US

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A British official says police in Manchester will stop sharing information about their bombing investigation with the U.S. until they get a guarantee that there will be no more leaks to the news media.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, said there is progress being made on the investigation despite the leaks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to raise the issue of the leaks with President Donald Trump in Brussels later Thursday.

British officials are particularly angry that photos detailing evidence about the bomb used in the Manchester attack were published in The New York Times, though it was not clear where those came from.

Manchester police would not comment on information-sharing, but said at a news conference that the families of attack victims were distressed by leaks.

—By Paisley Dodds