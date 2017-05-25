Man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual battery in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery Thursday in Virginia Beach.

Marcus Lee Allen was charged last May in connection to three alleged incidences of sexual assault against juveniles.

Allen was facing several charges including aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15 and object sexual penetration by force, threat or intimidation or use of the complaining witness’s mental incapacity.

In court Thursday, Allen had the indecent liberties charge nolle prossed. The object sexual penetration charge was transferred back to a lower court.

Allen was sentenced to 10 years with 10 years suspended for the aggravated sexual battery charge.